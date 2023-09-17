Who was that unmasked man?

Earlier this month President Biden held a White House ceremony to present the Medal of Honor to former Army Captain Larry Taylor. The award recognized Taylor’s unbelievable heroics in Vietnam some 55 years ago. James Freeman’s Wall Street Journal Best of the Web column compiled accounts of the underlying story in “‘A 25-Minute Flight on 20 Minutes of Fuel.’” ABC News has more on the White House ceremony here.

Biden mystified the crowd gathered to honor Taylor by wandering away from the event before it concluded. He turned the ceremony into one more public display of his descent into senescent oblivion.

Jeffrey Anderson takes up another aspect of the Biden bizarrerie at the ceremony:

At the beginning of a Medal of Honor ceremony [September 5], President Biden wore a mask [photo here]. This provided an interesting juxtaposition: a public celebration of extreme courage, coupled with a pointless display of excessive risk-aversion. Biden also demonstrated his aversion to following scientific evidence, the best of which suggests that masks don’t work. In other words, the president was hiding his face from a Medal of Honor winner for nothing. (Biden did shed his mask later in the ceremony, as it was apparently only needed at the start.)

Anderson notes this reductio ad absurdum in the City Journal column “More mask hysteria.” The sequence of events prompted KJP to “share a couple of things” at the press briefing the following day (transcript here). They were “things” that would best have been kept to herself.