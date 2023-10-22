Anti-Semitism In China

If there is a conflict between good and evil going on anywhere in the world, you can predict which side the Communist Chinese will be on. In the case of the Gazan invasion of Israel, you would be right:

Sitting in front of a map of the world, Chinese influencer Su Lin has been live-streaming rants in support of Hamas and against Israel since the war broke out. Coming almost every day, they are rife with anti-Semitism. “Hamas is still being too soft, going way too easy,” says Ms Su, who has nearly one million followers online, in one video, adding that the Israelis are “lackeys of colonialism”. “Shouldn’t they be captured?” she shouts into a microphone, referring to Israeli citizens taken hostage. “Israel is now just a Jewish version of the Nazis and militarism.”

China’s government is encouraging such online demonization of Israel, while following a pro-Hamas policy:

[E]xperts say that for China, support for the Palestinian cause goes back decades, and is the bedrock upon which Beijing has built relations with Arab countries.

For one thing, China wants to keep the oil flowing:

China imports more than 70 per cent of the oil it uses, and most of it comes from Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Beyond that, geopolitical considerations fuel China’s anti-Israel position:

Another reason China wants to remain on side with Arab nations is a simple one: “It’s just pure maths,” said Tuvia Gering, a researcher who specialises in China at Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies. “There’s only one tiny Israel, and there’s only one country that supports it, which is the US,” he said. “Well, you have today 57 members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and that’s a lot of votes in the [UN] General Assembly.” China shares a similar view with many of these countries – that “Israel is a colonialist outpost, put in place by the West to instigate wars and perpetuate its hegemony over the Middle East”, he said. Chinese state media has amplified this message, situating the Israel-Palestine conflict within the broader rivalry between Beijing and Washington. America, the narrative goes, is “controlled by Jewish” people, and is bringing chaos to the world.

It isn’t quite true that the United States is the only country that supports Israel, but it is hard to see how Israel could survive the combined might of the world’s bullies without our backing. So Israelis have to hope that the Left never takes the unconstrained control of our government to which it aspires.