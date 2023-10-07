Glenn Loury Offers Another Helping

Last week on the 3WHH podcast I included Glenn Loury’s rant about Ibram X. Kendi from several months ago, but it is worth noting that 25 years before Kendi bamboozled Boston University’s moronic leadership into funneling millions into Kendi’s bogus Center for Anti-Racist Research, Boston University had a premier research institute on race issues headed by . . . Glenn Loury. He recounts some of this, and doubles down on his just scorn for Kendi, in this two-minute excerpt from his latest podcast, The Glenn Show:
At TGS this week @JohnHMcWhorter and I discuss Ibram Kendi's anti-racism research at Boston Univ. I contrast that fraudulent enterprise with the Institute on Race that I directed at BU 25 years ago. The post-George Floyd corruption of so many universities has been breathtaking. pic.twitter.com/0jjqikRL3Y
— Glenn Loury (@GlennLoury) October 6, 2023
