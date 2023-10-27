Jamal Bowman, Liar

This video is all over Twitter, so you likely have already seen it:

Why is this footage only coming to light now? We know he got his plea deal, but this is outrageous. https://t.co/3HRgTufECD — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) October 26, 2023



You recall that Jamal Bowman is the Democratic rep who pulled the fire alarm next to an emergency exit in one of the House office buildings, in order to delay a vote on the House floor. Bowman explained his actions by saying that he was hurrying to the floor to vote, and he thought the fire alarm was some kind of door opener. That was a ridiculous story, but it was good enough for the Democratic Party press and for D.C. law enforcement, which let Bowman off with a $1,000 fine and a few months of probation. Upon his guilty plea and sentencing, Bowman said:

“I’m thankful for the quick resolution from the District of Columbia Attorney General’s office on this issue and grateful that the United States Capitol Police General Counsel’s office agreed I did not obstruct nor intend to obstruct any House vote or proceedings. I am responsible for activating a fire alarm, I will be paying the fine issued, and look forward to these charges being ultimately dropped.

The new video shows that every word Bowman has said about the incident was a lie. He first took down “Emergency Exit” signs, so he obviously knew what the door was. He then deliberately pulled the fire alarm and immediately walked away. He made no effort to exit through the door. His sole objective was to pull the alarm, cause the building to be evacuated, and delay the House vote on a stopgap spending bill.

So why are we just now seeing this complete video, too late to impact Bowman’s prosecution? The obvious explanation is that the Capitol Police were covering for Bowman. Is there another explanation?

Obstructing an official proceeding is what many (I think most) of the January 6 protesters were charged with. Here we have inarguable video evidence that Jamal Bowman deliberately obstructed an official proceeding. If the January 6 demonstrators deserved a year in solitary confinement, so does Bowman.

Bowman, meanwhile, was last seen voting for Hamas on the House floor. A thoroughly detestable character.