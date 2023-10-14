Live from Tel Aviv

IDF Lt. Col. (reserve) Jonathan Conricus is a spokesman for the IDF. He has been working overtime since Hamas attacked Israel and commenced its campaign of atrocities one week ago today. A few hours ago he posted his seventh daily update on the ensuing war (below), this one focused on Gaza. About halfway through the update he turns to Hezbollah’s testing of Israel on the northern border yesterday.

“As we mark a week after this bloody attack against Israel,” he says, “I draw faith and strength from the level of unity in Israel and from the level of cohesion and battle readiness of Israeli soldiers….We are trying to do the right thing.” I find that the IDF generally continues to be a more reliable source of information “from the ground” (as Conricus puts it) than mainstream media sources.

Listen in as an IDF Spokesperson @jconricus provides a situational update as the war against Hamas continues. https://t.co/UeIUKgRJGu — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 14, 2023

In the video below Conricus goes to work on the CBC. This is worth a look as well.

I try not to raise my voice during interviews, but I felt the line of questioning by @CBCNews here was totally off. We are trying to do the right thing by calling on civilians to evacuate, yet get lectured on humanity. pic.twitter.com/01dWN6QsEn — Jonathan Conricus (@jconricus) October 14, 2023

One more, this one on the BBC.