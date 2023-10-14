Live from Tel Aviv

IDF Lt. Col. (reserve) Jonathan Conricus is a spokesman for the IDF. He has been working overtime since Hamas attacked Israel and commenced its campaign of atrocities one week ago today. A few hours ago he posted his seventh daily update on the ensuing war (below), this one focused on Gaza. About halfway through the update he turns to Hezbollah’s testing of Israel on the northern border yesterday.
“As we mark a week after this bloody attack against Israel,” he says, “I draw faith and strength from the level of unity in Israel and from the level of cohesion and battle readiness of Israeli soldiers….We are trying to do the right thing.” I find that the IDF generally continues to be a more reliable source of information “from the ground” (as Conricus puts it) than mainstream media sources.
Listen in as an IDF Spokesperson @jconricus provides a situational update as the war against Hamas continues. https://t.co/UeIUKgRJGu
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 14, 2023
In the video below Conricus goes to work on the CBC. This is worth a look as well.
I try not to raise my voice during interviews, but I felt the line of questioning by @CBCNews here was totally off. We are trying to do the right thing by calling on civilians to evacuate, yet get lectured on humanity. pic.twitter.com/01dWN6QsEn
— Jonathan Conricus (@jconricus) October 14, 2023
One more, this one on the BBC.
Eight minutes of @BBCWorld interview, and not a single reference to the responsibility that Hamas has for the humanitarian situation in Gaza, no mention of hostages or killed Israeli civilians. Some people refuse to understand that this is not another round of fighting. pic.twitter.com/UifXgSYUET
— Jonathan Conricus (@jconricus) October 14, 2023
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.