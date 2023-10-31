Sickos Interrupt Blinken Testimony

This morning, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testified before the Senate Appropriations Committee on behalf to the Biden administration’s supplementary funding request for Ukraine and Israel. Blinken’s testimony was repeatedly interrupted by pro-genocide protesters. The protesters timed their interruptions so that every couple of minutes the hearing would be suspended:

Blinken is a partisan hack, but this outpouring of anti-Semitism was outrageous. It is noteworthy that all of the demonstrations were anti-Israel, nothing at all relating to Ukraine.

Patty Murray presided over the hearing, weakly. It took longer than it should have to eject the protesters from the hearing, and it is hard to understand why they were admitted in the first place. They were easy to spot: most were carrying signs, some had their hands painted red, and some wore “Code Pink” outfits. Code Pink is a disgusting group that we remember from antiwar protests of years gone by.

It is infuriating to see these pro-genocide outbursts, but perhaps the silver lining is that more and more people are being awakened to the nature of today’s left.