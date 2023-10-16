This just in: Biden is tired

Israel hasn’t even begun its threatened ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza. The Biden administration professes its support of Israel, and yet it is obviously undercutting Israel as usual. Yesterday on ABC’s This Week, for example, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Sullivan would not directly answer whether he was satisfied with how Israel is conducting its operation in Gaza (see this Axios post): “We believe in the protection of civilian life. We believe in the laws of war.”

And what about Israel, Jake? What a lout. And yet Sullivan has lots of company in the Biden administration’s lout department.

There is much more along this line in Joe Biden’s interview by Scott Pelley on 60 Minutes yesterday. Nick Arama has collected the “highlights” and commented on them here at RedState.

Though it might be breaking news on CBS, Pelley concluded with what could easily be a daily observation about the condition of the current President of the United States, and it extends well beyond his physical stamina. (Pro tip: Ignore the implication that Biden is “directing all of this.”)