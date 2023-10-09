Posted on October 9, 2023 by Scott Johnson in Biden Foreign Policy, Iran, Terrorism

Unblinken

The Biden administration promotes the line that the $6 billion ransom it has posted for the benefit of Iran has nothing to do with Iran’s support for terrorism and this line is faithfully parroted in the mainstream media, including Jennifer Griffin on Fox News. Gabriel Noronha has comprehensively refuted this assertion in an informative thread on Twitter/X. Readers can access Noronha’s thread via the Xeet below.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also parrots this line, but he isn’t stupid. He is wrong and even he knows it. He occasionally lets his guard drop on this point, as in the clip below.

Share
Tweet

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses