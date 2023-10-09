The Biden administration promotes the line that the $6 billion ransom it has posted for the benefit of Iran has nothing to do with Iran’s support for terrorism and this line is faithfully parroted in the mainstream media, including Jennifer Griffin on Fox News. Gabriel Noronha has comprehensively refuted this assertion in an informative thread on Twitter/X. Readers can access Noronha’s thread via the Xeet below.

🧵I'm sorry Jen but you are simply unfamiliar with Iranian budgeting practices and how the Iranian regime and Hamas make decisions. 1. Iran normally has to allocate its limited foreign exchange reserves for food/medicine months in advance to facilitate trade flows. Not anymore. https://t.co/w2X0wNNANs — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) October 7, 2023

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also parrots this line, but he isn’t stupid. He is wrong and even he knows it. He occasionally lets his guard drop on this point, as in the clip below.