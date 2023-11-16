BBC, the Voice of Hamas

Britain’s BBC has been left-wing for as long a I can remember, and in recent decades, being left-wing means hating Israel. Every time there is a conflict in the Middle East, the BBC can be relied on to carry water for the Arabs and to denigrate Israelis.

Within the last couple of days, the network reported–absurdly–that the IDF had entered Gaza’s main hospital, and was targeting medical teams and Arab speakers. This was the exact opposite of the Reuters report on which the BBC story was based, and it didn’t take long for the Beeb to issue an apology:



But of course, some combination of reporters and editors at the BBC evidently considered it a reasonable supposition that the IDF was “targeting medical teams and Arab speakers.” For what? Assassination, presumably.

The BBC’s anti-Israel bias is so notorious that an Israeli comedy team recorded this parody video:

Like the Babylon Bee, this sort of parody is only one step ahead of reality.