Genocide Is Popular

Yesterday, many thousands of Islamofascists and leftists turned out across the globe for pro-Hamas demonstrations, celebrating the massacre of October 7 and demanding the extermination of Jews. Trafalgar Square was packed to overflowing:

Hundreds of thousands turned out in Paris:

Some might find the idea of a “kill the Jews” rally in Berlin alarming:

And, of course, many thousands rallied to support genocide against the Jews in Washington, D.C. It looked almost like an insurrection:

The Palestinian protests are attacking the White House now This is a direct attack on our democracy pic.twitter.com/ZMXE3vgAMd — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 5, 2023

HAPPENING NOW: Pro-Hamas protesters surround the White House, defy Secret Service pic.twitter.com/IVNh2hhDOg — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 5, 2023



In all of these countries, authorities reacted nervously. The truth is that, having admitted millions of Muslim immigrants, many of whom turned out to have views antithetical to a liberal democracy, they have no idea what to do, other, perhaps, than to appease the mob. You won’t see tens of thousands of Jews marching down the street, demanding the extermination of Muslims “from the river to the sea.” So the politics are asymmetrical.

One country where Islamofascist and leftist mobs did not gather is Hungary. Hungary and its Prime Minister Viktor Orban have often been denounced as anti-Semitic and more or less fascist–the former because Orban doesn’t like fellow Hungarian George Soros, and the latter because Hungary has declined to admit massive numbers of immigrants from Islamic countries.

The result? The Financial Times reports that Jewish life in Budapest is enjoying a renaissance. In what other European capital would anyone dream of saying that?

Then there is this, from yesterday’s Daily News Hungary: “Israeli national football team relocates matches to Hungary.”

In a display of international sportsmanship, the Israeli national football team will be relocating its home matches to the Pancho Arena in Felcsút, Hungary, during the November matchdays of the European Championship qualifying series. This decision has been necessitated by the ongoing armed conflict between Palestine and Israel, which has made it impossible for the team to play in their native land. MLSZ reported that the Israeli national team will play two crucial matches in Hungary. On 15 November, they will face Switzerland, followed by a match against Romania on 18 November. … These matches hold significant importance in the European Championship qualifying series. Thus, Hungary has offered its facilities as a neutral venue to ensure that the competition proceeds as planned.

Liberals have reflexively added “anti-Semitism” to the list of sins committed by those with whom they disagree, i.e., conservatives. Meanwhile, it has been obvious for a long time that the vast majority of anti-Semitism–and all of the anti-Semitism in influential places–in this country and most others is on the left, not the right. I think quite a few people who haven’t paid attention are finally understanding this.

In the meantime, how are the countries that imported millions of Islamic immigrants going to maintain their liberal democratic traditions? I honestly don’t know. Historically, the American experience has been that immigrants assimilate to our culture. Europeans don’t really have that experience to draw on, and we have done a better job than the Europeans of absorbing Islamic immigrants. But perhaps that is only because we don’t have as many, on a per capita basis. Whatever else happens, it is obvious that any country that wants to preserve its Western culture and traditions will need to address its immigration policies. As, for example, Sweden is trying to do. Whether such measures are too late remains to be seen.