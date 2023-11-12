No Longer In Vogue

The Black Lives Matter era is over. The BLM organization turned out to be a fraud, and, worse, the anti-police movement caused a spike in crime that continues to this day. Voters have ejected Soros prosecutors, and even liberals are vowing to crack down on criminals.

The story of Marilyn Mosby illustrates the downfall of BLM. Mosby was the States Attorney in Baltimore when a man named Freddie Gray died while he was under arrest. She went on an anti-police campaign, over-charging the officers who were involved.

So she exemplified the zeitgeist, and, better yet, she was young and good-looking. So she was lionized by liberals, including those at Vogue magazine, who did a spread on her that I wrote about here. Vogue was hagiographic, mingling admiration for Mosby’s anti-police activism with appreciation of her style:

Dressed in a simple pantsuit, sleeveless blouse, and not a trace of makeup, Mosby is warm and willing to accept hugs from fellow diners who thank her “for giving us justice.” Otherwise, she is every inch the prosecutor: straight-backed, concise, a portrait of self-control. … The day after our dinner is a busy one. Mosby is meeting with her external-affairs team to plan the announcement of a program that puts first-time, nonviolent offenders in a work-training program. Dressed in a beige pin-striped skirt suit and Tory Burch heels, she scrutinizes every detail of the presentation, down to how many minutes she wants to spend shaking hands and who will be standing behind her when she speaks.

That was probably Mosby’s peak. An incompetent prosecutor, she failed to get a single conviction of a police officer. Then it turned out that she herself is a crook:

A federal jury today convicted Marilyn J. Mosby, age 42, of Baltimore, Maryland, on federal charges of perjury, relating to the withdrawal of funds from the City of Baltimore’s Deferred Compensation Plan claiming that she suffered adverse financial consequences during the COVID-19 pandemic when she was Baltimore City State’s Attorney.

***

According to the evidence presented at trial, on May 26, 2020 and December 29, 2020, Mosby submitted “457(b) Coronavirus-Related Distribution Requests” for one-time withdrawals of $40,000 and $50,000, respectively, from City of Baltimore’s Deferred Compensation Plan. Trial evidence proved that Mosby falsely certified that she met at least one of the qualifications for a distribution as defined under the CARES Act, specifically, that she experienced adverse financial consequences from the Coronavirus as a result of being quarantined, furloughed, or laid off; having reduced work hours; being unable to work due to lack of childcare; or the closing or reduction of hours of a business she owned or operated. In signing the forms, Mosby “affirm[ed] under penalties for perjury the statements and acknowledgments made in this request.” As proven at trial, Mosby did not experience any such financial hardships and in fact, Mosby received her full gross salary of $247,955.58 from January 1, 2020 through December 29, 2020, in bi-weekly gross pay direct deposits of $9,183.54.

Mosby faces up to five years in prison on that conviction. I take it that she used the money she obtained fraudulently to buy properties in Florida–liberals denounce Ron DeSantis, but they all want to live in his state. Mosby also has been indicted for mortgage fraud in connection with those purchases. Those federal charges are pending.

Given the general absence of accountability these days, Mosby’s downfall is good to see. I don’t suppose fashion magazines will be interested in her orange jumpsuit.