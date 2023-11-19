Slow Joe turns 81

President Biden turns 81 tomorrow. We wish him a happy birthday in the privacy with which he is bound to celebrate it. He doesn’t want to draw attention to his achievement in longevity, though I can’t think of another positive achievement he can claim.

Eighty-one might not be too old to be president, but Biden gives evidence in every public appearance that it is, at least in his case. His handlers sought to conceal his decline by keeping him in the basement during the 2020 presidential campaign. In office, his handlers have sought to conceal his decline by a variety of stratagems. Lest he get lost in a fog during public appearances, for example, his handlers provide him with cards specifying step-by-step instructions in capital letters. And yet he still gets lost in a fog during public appearances. The cards can only do so much.

Biden is surrounded by a bodyguard of liars on staff and in the mainstream media, yet everyone sees that he is — to put it mildly — senescent. His senescence is so far advanced that it can’t be concealed. I seriously doubt that he could pass an unchallenging Medicare cognitive assessment asking him to draw a clock at 8:50 or repeat a string of numbers.

Biden is our first octogenarian president. There is a reason for that. Some say the rent is too damn high. I say the man is too damn old. At the recently concluded APEC conference in San Francisco, he seemed dazed and confused. The New York Post reported on Biden’s lost in the space appearance in this story by Melissa Koenig.

Biden has aged poorly. Next to him, the 83-year-old Nancy Pelosi exudes mental acuity. Biden looks like he is out of it much of the time. However, both Biden and Pelosi can testify to the wonders of plastic surgery and dermatological treatments. Someone should count the ways.

Contemplating the prospect of Kamala Harris or Gavin Newsom or any of the other Democratic wannabes, one can’t help but conclude that the trouble with Biden is not his age, or not only his age, but rather the malignant idiocy of the policies he has introduced and promoted since his first day in office. He has inflicted great damage on the United States every day since his ascension to the presidency. That is the main thing, along with the corruptions of the Biden family business. I wonder if he might have done even more harm if he were in full possession of his faculties.

Biden’s mental unfitness is secondary to the unfitness of the policies that have become the controlling orthodoxy of the Democratic Party. Slow Joe needs to move on, but any likely Democratic successor will continue to carry us further along the path of wanton destruction.