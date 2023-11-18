They’re Coming For You

The Jews are just a warm-up. Many people have made this observation, but this is a nice data point: earlier this year, Minnesota’s legislature enacted a statute that requires “Ethnic Studies” to be incorporated into every single class from kindergarten through 12th grade. Including math and biology.

And Minnesota is not alone. The “Ethnic Studies” dodge started in California, but it is expanding across the country. And “Ethnic Studies” is just one arrow in the Left’s quiver. The teachers’ unions have converted our public schools into anti-American propaganda centers, and this was well underway long before “Ethnic Studies” came along.

So, the godfather of Ethnic Studies is Brian Lozenski, a far-left professor at Macalester College. He is a member of the Board of the Education For Liberation Network. He has written a great deal about “liberation” education, but this quote is enough for present purposes. Leftists do not make a secret of the fact that their attack on Israel is taking place side by side with, and part and parcel of, their assault on the real target–the United States:

Given the devastating impact of Israeli colonialism on the lives of people across the Arab region, Palestine is a central issue for Arab students; studying Israeli settler colonialism in comparison to US settler colonialism is illuminating for all students, and at the heart of the discipline of Ethnic Studies.

Yes, that is the point. “Settler colonialism,” an idiotic doctrine, is mostly intended to make the our country illegitimate.