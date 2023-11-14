Totalitarian Tutorial

“Who you are and who you know yourself to be is valid. We want you to be your authentic self every day.” That was Andrea Palm, Deputy Secretary for Health and Human Services, in an official video announcing new HHS gender identity, non-discrimination and inclusion policy. Who is this Deputy Secretary, viewers have a right to wonder, who is so wise in the ways of authenticity?

According to her HHS bio, Andrea Palm “holds a Bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and a Master’s degree from Washington University in St. Louis.” HHS does not reveal that the bachelor’s degree is in “human services studies,” and her master’s degree in “social work.” Palm “held a number of policy and operational roles in the Obama-Biden Administration,” HHS explains, but leaves out much her previous experience.

Palm hails from New York state and worked for Rep. Bob Matsui before putting in five years as a health policy advisor to Sen. Hillary Clinton. As the people may recall, the former First Lady was a big promoter of “single payer” health care, also known as the “public option,” both code for government monopoly health care. After a stint in the “Obama-Biden” administration, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers tapped Palm to head his state’s health department.

The Clinton cadre, never confirmed in the post, maintained strict mask and lockdown policies, and had some difficulty with the vaccine rollout. When tapped for federal HHS, one state senator charged that Palm was “exporting her incompetence to the Biden administration.” Palm didn’t think so.

“When the pandemic hit, we led with fact, science, and transparency to protect our communities,” the social worker told a Senate panel. Like her pandemic policy, Palm’s proclamation that “who you are and who you know yourself to be is valid,” has nothing to do with actual science.

Also appearing in the video is Cheryl Campbell, HHS Assistant Secretary for Administration, who earned an MBA from Georgetown. In the new HHS policy, Campbell explains, people “Should be addressed by name and pronouns they use to describe themselves,” and use restrooms “per their gender identity.” Cut to Admiral Rachel Levine Assistant HHS Secretary, in full dress uniform.

The Admiral is an “out and proud transgender woman in a senior leadership position,” and encourages colleagues to ensure that the new guidelines are “fully implemented.” With “feelings of inclusion” on the rise HHS will be a “welcoming and affirming place,” but maybe not so much for those who recognize reality, biological and otherwise.

This a totalitarian tutorial, an attempt to dictate speech and force people to accept unreality. Harvard law alum Roger Severino contends that “governments cannot compel speech and certainly cannot compel false speech,” but this will not deter the gender sturmptruppen.

An axis of reality dysphoria and white coat supremacy is no basis for a system of government. The time has come to push back, big time. Know who you are, and that you are valid. Be your authentic self every day. And just for fun, think of what Richard Pryor, George Carlin, or Don Rickles would say about Admiral Levine.