What Is Worse: Ignorance or Double-Standards?

There’s not much comedy to be had from the ugliness of the current outburst of anti-Semitism in the aftermath of October 7, but the ignorance of the left, and especially their chant “From the river to the sea/Palestine shall be free” recalls the early scene in The Producers where the prospective director, “Roger De Bris,” remarks to Max Bialystock (Zero Mostel) and Leo Bloom (Gene Wilder) after reading the script for “Springtime for Hitler” that “I never knew that the Third Reich meant Germany! I mean it’s just drenched with historical goodies like that.”

Likewise this clip gets at the ignorance of many (though not all) of the chanting protestors:

What does it mean: "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free"?@netflix Hapless, Season 2 pic.twitter.com/Za2Z1W0eTP — David Boxenhorn (@davidboxenhorn) November 1, 2023

Of course, a great many of the chanters know exactly what they mean, and not even Rashidi Tlaib’s obfuscation that it means “aspirationally” can disguise that the “aspiration” is the destruction of Israel and the elimination of Jews. And that’s where the hypocrisy and double-standards come in:

This video captures the essence of what's going on in the world pic.twitter.com/2hwesQz2OY — Quantum Flux (@QuantumFlux36) November 7, 2023

And the double-standard of the media is seldom made more explicit than by this NBC News headline of a Jewish man who was struck and killed by a pro-Hamas demonstrator outside Los Angeles:

Gosh, this sounds like another one of those autonomous SUVs that drove through a crowd all by itself.

Did the man hit his own head? Just how did Mr. Kessler “fall”? The Biden Administration better get a solution to gravity before it kills again. No, it wasn’t gravity: The pro-Hamas demonstrator struck Kessler in the head with a bullhorn. NBC belatedly changed the headline:

We all know how this headline and article would read if it was a black person struck by a white counter-protestor.