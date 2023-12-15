After 10/7

At the Washington Free Beacon, Andrew Tobin is tracking down former Israeli peaceniks in order to convey a sense of the impact of the Hamas massacres of 10/7 on them. Today he introduces us to Natali Yohanan, “a 38-year-old mother of two, who never locked the doors of her house in Nir Oz, a kibbutz near Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip. There wasn’t even a key.” And then: “On Oct. 7, a Gazan woman walked through Yohanan’s unlocked front door and made herself at home for hours, eating, singing, and watching Netflix. Sometimes, the woman served drinks to armed terrorists who stopped by for a break from the massacre they were conducting outside.” Ms. Yohanan speaks of the impact of 10/7 on her in the 10-minute video below.

Ms. Yohanan sounds every note I heard in a viewing of the 10/7 atrocity video:

• Israel exists as a homeland and refuge for the Jewish people. The massacres of 10/7 undermine Israel’s reason for being.

• The yammering of the Biden administration about a two-state solution is worse than a fantasy in the context of the reality underlying the atrocity video.

• The two-state solution: it isn’t gonna happen.

• The “solution” is part of the problem.

• No government freely elected by the people of Israel can tolerate what Israel withstood on October 7.

• The Israelis cannonot stop until Hamas is history. There can be no return to the status quo ante or its functional equivalent under the supervision of the Palestinian Authority, whose president for life himself supports terrorism with funds generously provided by his supporters among the Biden administration and elsewhere.