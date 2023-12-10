Professor Jonathan Turley opens his current column in The Hill with a quote from Aldous Huxley: “You shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you mad.” Chronicling the profusion of lies about which we have commented many times previously, as I did here on Friday, Professor Jonathan Turley observes:
[T]he evidence has only mounted against President Biden. It is now clear that Biden lied when he maintained as a candidate, and later as president, that he had no knowledge of his son’s business dealings with foreign interests. Even Hunter himself contradicted the president on this claim.
It is also now clear that he lied in denying that his son never made money in China. The indictment confirms massive transfers from Chinese sources.
It is also clear that Hunter was engaged in raw influence peddling. This included threatening at least one Chinese businessman that his father was sitting next to him and would retaliate against him if he did not send millions to the Bidens.
President Biden also lied when he claimed this week that he had not had any “interactions” with his son’s business associates. There are emails, audiotapes and testimony now disproving that claim.
Millions of dollars flowed to Biden family members through a labyrinth of shell companies and accounts. Hunter Biden sent emails saying that up to half of his income went to his father while they used shared accounts and credit cards for expenses.
Even Biden associates now admit that they were selling “the Biden brand” and influence with Joe Biden. Advocates simply argue that they were merely selling the “illusion” of influence.
It is now time to see if a single Democratic member will stand against corruption and support an inquiry into the president’s role and later cover-up of this corruption. That includes the use of White House staff to spread false claims and attack critics.
Whole thing here.
Inquiring minds may want to know the source of Huxley’s quotable quote. I certainly did. I believe it derives from Huxley’s first book, Limbo (1920). However, I can’t find it in the copy posted online by Project Gutenberg. If I am wrong about the source of the quote, please write us at [email protected].
