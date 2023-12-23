California Copies Colorado

Following Colorado’s lead, California Lt. Gov Eleni Kounalakis is exploring “every legal option” to remove former President Trump from California’s 2024 presidential primary ballot.” According to Kounalakis, the move is “not a matter of political gamesmanship. This is a dire matter that puts at stake the sanctity of our constitution and our democracy.” As Sir Bedivere (Terry Jones) might say, who is this who is so wise in the ways of law and democracy?

Lt. Gov. Kounalakis is the daughter of real-estate tycoon Angelo Tsakopoulos. According to Greek USA Reporter, Angelo was a “top political donor to the Clintons as well as the Democratic Party,” whose “donations to former President Bill Clinton were rewarded with a night in the prestigious Lincoln Bedroom.”

Angelo’s daughter Eleni, a protégé of Nancy Pelosi and Barbara Boxer, raised more than $1 million for Hillary Clinton in 2008, and that money found its reward. On January 7, 2010, Secretary of State Clinton swore in Kounalakis as U.S. Ambassador to Hungary, where she served until 2013.

In 2018, Kounalakis gained election as California’s Lt. Gov. In 2022, after the Supreme Court’s takedown of Roe v. Wade, Kounalakis joined the jihad against Justice Clarence Thomas: “Who is Clarence Thomas? Is he my Saudi Arabian father who’s going to tell me what I can and cannot do with my body, with my life?” As the Lt. Gov advised, “be prepared to live in defiance of these six people, who think that they have the right to tell you what you can do with their bodies.”

Of the six justices voting in the majority, Kounalakis named only Clarence Thomas, the sole African American and the only justice called a “Saudi Arabian father.” That left some people wondering about her influences. Like Hillary Clinton, Eleni is part of two-for-one package with husband Markos Kounalakis.

According to the Lt. Gov’s website, Dr. Kounalakis is “an award-winning, nationally-syndicated foreign affairs columnist, author, and scholar.” A political scientist, “Markos is currently a Visiting Fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. Markos earned his Ph.D. from Central European University.” That’s the outfit founded by billionaire George Soros in 1991.

According to the Hoover Institution website Dr. Kounalakis is a “Senior Fellow at the Center on Media, Data, and Society at Central European University in Budapest, Hungary.” So Markos is still involved with the Big Guy. Eleni’s husband is also the author of “Putin’s powerful playbook: Hack, steal, disrupt, mislead, confuse,” in the October 30, 2016 Sacramento Bee, two days after FBI boss James Comey reopened the probe on Hillary Clinton’s emails.

As Dr. Markos explained, “Presidential debates between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton included a third participant: Vladimir Putin, standing in the background, stealthily inserting himself in the process.” And so on, a faithful rehash of Clinton propaganda. So far, Dr. Markos has not produced a column on his wife’s crusade to keep Donald Trump off the ballot.

The Colorado decision, according to Alan Dershowitz, is “a purely partisan ploy. And the Supreme Court ought to take this up as soon as possible and get us back to the business of electing presidents based on what the people want, not what partisans want and what they can get partisan judges to enact, which clearly violates the explicit terms of the Constitution itself.”