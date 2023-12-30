It’s Come to This [Updated]

From the DHS comes confirmation that the Biden administration will issue ID cards to illegal immigrants:

[The Office of Immigration Program Evaluation] is leading the ICE Secure Docket Card (SDC) project, which offers a uniform, durable card provided to noncitizens upon release, and facilitates reliable access to commonly lost or damaged immigration-related paperwork. The SDC will be integrated with the Unified Immigration Portal that ICE and [Customs and Border Protection] officers and agents use in the field and the ICE Portal to allow noncitizens access to commonly used documents and services.

By throwing the southern border open, the Biden administration has illegally and unconstitutionally repealed the nation’s immigration laws. The only remaining authorities that can uphold the rule of law are the states. But wait!

The Biden administration warned Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday that legal action will be taken if the state enforces a new law that allows authorities to arrest, jail, prosecute and deport migrants who enter the country illegally.

***

“SB 4 is preempted and violates the United States Constitution. Accordingly, the United States intends to file suit to enjoin the enforcement of SB 4 unless Texas agrees to refrain from enforcing the law,” Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton writes in the missive, obtained by CBS News.

It seems obvious that Joe Biden’s deliberate subverting of America’s immigration laws, in violation of his oath of office and his most fundamental duty under Article II of the Constitution, to take care that the laws be faithfully executed, is an impeachable offense. In fact, short of deliberately obstructing the national defense in time of war, it is hard to think of conduct more deserving of impeachment.

UPDATE: I meant to add this: Illegal immigration should be the number one issue in the 2024 election, at all levels of government. If Republicans talked about nothing but illegal immigration, the “refugee” scam, and the Biden administration’s open borders policy, they would sweep to victory in November. Americans have had it with this lawlessness, and the Democrats’ attempt to put a pretty face on it has failed.