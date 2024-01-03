Bill Ackman is the wealthy Harvard alumnus who has taken the lead in trying to reform that institution. In the wake of Claudine Gay’s self-destruction, he wrote this lengthy Twitter post in which he diagnoses the sickness of institutions like Harvard. It is very good, and appropriately uncompromising in its denunciation of the totalitarian DEI culture that prevails on campuses and elsewhere.

Money quote:

DEI is inherently a racist and illegal movement in its implementation even if it purports to work on behalf of the so-called oppressed.

In light of today’s news, I thought I would try to take a step back and provide perspective on what this is really all about. I first, at became concerned about @Harvard when 34 Harvard student organizations, early on the morning of October 8th before Israel had taken any military… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) January 3, 2024

It is good to see business leaders like Ackman catching on to the evil of the contemporary Left. But one is tempted to ask, what took him so long? His observations about DEI and campus totalitarianism have been obvious to many for a long time.

I suppose the answer, at least in part, is that Ackman has been too busy running a major business to pay attention to these issues. My reading of him is that he has always considered himself a liberal, and I suspect he has long been voting for the very people who have enabled the tyrannical regime that he now decries. Still, better late than never. Let’s hope that events of recent months have awakened many others from their slumber.