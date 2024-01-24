Bordering on demented

As he had vowed to do, President Biden opened the borders to illegal aliens on January 20, 2021. It was among his first acts in office and stands as an almost unbelievable act of willful destruction. Administration officials have both repeatedly lied about it and deflected blame over the years since that day.

The Free Beacon’s Drew Holden notes that last week Biden acknowledged the border is not secure. “I haven’t believed it for the last 10 years,” he said (even though President Trump achieved relative security during his term). Has President Obama heard?

Biden’s casual acknowledgement belies years of lies and spin. He should have been licking an ice cream cone at the time.

Biden’s The Price Is Right presidency. “Come on down” (or up) is the motto and “free gifts” (as they say in marketing) are the reward — the reward for breaking our laws. The Free Beacon’s Thaleigha Rampersad has compiled the video below to accompany Holden’s story.