Constitutional Crisis at the Border and the GOP Race

This morning I was on Chicago’s AM 560 The Answer during drive time, with hosts Dan Proft and Amy Jacobson. Dan and Amy have a great show, one of the best, and it is always fun to be on with them. Today we talked about the constitutional crisis brewing at the southern border, what remains of the 2024 Republican primary process, and the connection between the two. It’s a good segment:
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.