It’s always January 6 somewhere

The Biden administration has exerted itself to elevate President Trump in the eyes of Republican voters. Donald Trump is in any event President Biden’s opponent of choice in the 2024 election. Is that really debatable?

Biden seems to have tired of promoting Bidenomics as his ticket to reelection. He kicked off his 2024 campaign in earnest yesterday near Valley Forge with a speech whose heading tells you everything you need to know: Remarks by President Biden on the Third Anniversary of the January 6th Attack and Defending the Sacred Cause of American Democracy. The New York Post covers the speech in this story by Steven Nelson and Victor Nava.

The video below is posted at Kamala Harris’s YouTube site. YouTube seems not to have larded it with advertisements. They want to give viewers unimpeded access. The festivities begin at about 2:10. I have teed up the video to begin as Biden takes the stage with the guidance of Dr. Jill at about 5:00. He only spoke for 35 minutes. On a feels-like basis, however, the speech was of Castroite length.

Biden evoked George Washington in his remarks. If asked to name a president Biden least resembles, I would volunteer Washington (although there is more than one correct answer). As Biden has it, however, Trump himself is worse than King George. He’s “echoing the same exact language used in Nazi Germany.” Trump threatens “dictatorship.”

In the New York Post James Bovard’s observation on the audience’s greeting of Biden is generally applicable: “A weary chant of ‘four more years’ arose, raising suspicions that the campaign event was being held at an old folks’ home.” One might also suspect that a nursing home resident was the featured speaker.

Bovard touches on the contradictions between Biden’s remarks and Biden’s record. What we have here is not failure to communicate. What we have here is a classic case of projection.

I borrowed the heading of this post from the Spectator’s Ben Domenech. Domenech drew on Alex Thompson’s Axios report “that reminders of the Capitol riot and Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election will be constant themes in his 2024 campaign.” In other words, we have a lot to look forward to.