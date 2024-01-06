Mitrokhin Phone Home

“Ex-CIA analyst says intel agencies to be politically active again in 2024 election: ‘Significant problem,’” proclaimed the January 2 Fox News headline. The former CIA analyst is Georgetown professor John Gentry, who cites “ideology driven analytic errors” such as diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

According to Gentry, Bill Clinton launched the DEI policy, formally established by an Obama executive order in 2011. Gentry flags former CIA boss John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper as the drivers of workplace ideology. Political activism in the CIA is now “common,” which is not exactly news. Recall the 51 former “intelligence community” officials contending that Hunter Biden’s laptop was “Russian disinformation.”

Former CIA operations officer John Faddis retains a copy of the laptop, which he says “suggests strongly that Joe Biden was compromised, by a number of foreign actors – chief among them the Chinese Communist Party.” According to Faddis, CIA director Brennan had to approve anti-Trump operations such as “Crossfire Hurricane” and Brennan’s replacement Gina Haspel “had to have been directly involved in the interactions with the British services that were part of this plot.” The situation is doubtless much worse than the former CIA men describe.

In 1976, John Brennan voted for the Stalinist Gus Hall, presidential candidate of the Communist Party USA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Soviet Union. The CIA not only hired Brennan but in 2013 he came to run the place. He was the choice of the composite character David Garrow described in Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama, whose beloved Frank Marshall Davis was a Communist on the FBI’s security index. So no surprise that Gentry finds Brennan pushing “soft totalitarianism,” reminiscent of the “the Soviet Union and China and so on.”

Gentry is the author of Neutering the CIA: Why Us Intelligence Versus Trump Has Long-term Consequences. This volume may prove useful, but the nation still lacks a true whistleblower in the mold of Vasily Mitrokhin, a senior archivist for the KGB. Weary of Soviet oppression, he took handwritten notes in secret and smuggled them out of the building every evening.

In 1992, British intelligence exfiltrated Mitrokhin and family to the UK, where his files were put on display at the Churchill Archives Centre. See The Sword and the Shield: The Mitrokhin Archive and the Secret History of the KGB, by Mitrokhin and Christopher Andrew.

An American Mitrokhin would doubtless find a much earlier origin for current CIA problems. While revelations await, check out Gentry’s interview with the National Association of Scholars in this video.

For an essay Gentry found alarming, see “Trump’s Stated Goals for the U.S. Intelligence Community: Assessing the Impact,” by Asha Rangappa, FBI counterintelligence agent from 2002-2005, and Marc Polymeropoulos, who put in 26 years with the CIA in operational headquarters and field management assignments. Like John Brennan, James Clapper, Leon Panetta and Michael Hayden, Marc Polymeropoulos is part of the “deck of 51” officials who signed the letter calling Hunter Biden’s laptop Russian disinformation.

Remember, the CIA and FBI both failed to prevent 9/11, the worst attack on America since Pearl Harbor. The FBI also failed to prevent terrorist attacks at Fort Hood in 2009 (14 dead), the Boston Marathon in 2013 (3 dead), San Bernardino in 2015 (14 dead), and Orlando in 2016, with 49 dead. Stay safe everybody.