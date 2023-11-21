CIA Laptop Dancing and Other Follies

The CIA was created after World War II to prevent another Pearl Harbor attack, writes Charles S. Faddis, a former CIA operations officer and Middle East station chief. Faddis believes the agency “no longer works,” an easy case to make but not exactly news.

Al Qaeda was well known but “we had not a single source inside that organization capable of warning us of the 9/11 attacks that would kill almost 3,000 Americans.” It took a decade to take out bin Laden, and one doubts it went down as portrayed in Zero Dark Thirty.

As with 9/11 “we received no warning prior to the outbreak of the pandemic,” and the CIA could “apparently provide no useful information regarding the origins of the disease,” still true years later. The CIA has “no sources inside China’s top bio lab,” which is probably true of most, if not all, of China. Faddis blames bureaucratization and politicization but may underestimate the problem in both cases.

“I used to struggle with impostor syndrome, but at 36 I refuse to internalize misguided patriarchal ideas of what a woman can or should be,” claims an unnamed CIA employee in a recent CIA recruiting video. “I am a woman of color,” the CIA star explains. “I am a mom, I am a cisgender millennial who’s been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder.”

Such a disorder, people might think, should disqualify a person from working for the nation’s most sensitive intelligence agency. That the CIA is now a dysfunctional and “woke” bureaucracy cannot be doubted. On the political side, Faddis has key intel.

“John Brennan, the CIA’s director at the time, not only had to know about [anti-Trump operation] Crossfire Hurricane; he also had to approve it,” notes Faddis, who might have gone back farther. As Ron Radosh (The Rosenberg File) notes, Clinton national security advisor Anthony Lake failed to become CIA boss, partly because he believed Alger Hiss might be innocent. As Allen Weinstein explained in Perjury: The Hiss Chambers Case, Hiss was one of Stalin’s spies. One wonders what Brennan thinks about it.

In 1976, John Brennan voted for the Stalinist Gus Hall, presidential candidate of the Communist Party USA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Soviet Union. The CIA not only hired Brennan but in 2013 he came to run the place. He was the choice of the composite character David Garrow described in Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama, whose beloved Frank Marshall Davis was a Communist on the FBI’s security index. Faddis does not weigh in on this, but he’s up to speed on Crossfire Hurricane.

Brennan’s replacement Gina Haspel, previously CIA station chief in London, “had to have been directly involved in the interactions with the British services that were part of this plot.” Faddis is also on to the Hunter Biden laptop that threatened to derail Biden’s 2020 campaign. Brennan was one five former CIA directors or acting directors among the 51 former intelligence officers signing a letter branding the laptop Russian disinformation.

“I have seen the contents of that laptop and retain a copy to this day,” Faddis writes. “I can assure you it was immediately obvious in looking at the laptop’s contents that it was real and that it suggested strongly that Joe Biden himself was compromised by a number of foreign actors—chief among them the Chinese Communist Party.” So the bureaucratized, woke and politicized CIA is also in real sense compromised. That makes reform a tough call.

“There can be only one measure of success—results,” Faddis contends. “We must be interested solely in intelligence that gives us a decisive advantage over our adversaries.” Trouble is, a major adversary is not recognized as such. As Joe Biden said in 2019, the Chinese are “not bad folks,” and not even competition for the United States. Biden lets China fly a spy balloon over most of the nation, including strategic military bases. If the CIA provided advance warning, the Delaware Democrat must have told them to stand down.

“The world is getting more dangerous by the day,” Faddis warns, and there is no time to waste in returning the CIA “to fighting form.” But as he confirms, the CIA wasn’t in fighting form before 9/11 or before the pandemic. All told, Faddis makes a strong case that the CIA needs to be replaced with a true spy agency that will protect the nation. Under the Biden Junta, that is not going to happen.