Supreme Court to Hear Trump Case

Today the U.S. Supreme Court granted a writ of certiorari to hear Donald Trump’s appeal of the Colorado case in which he was absurdly kicked off the ballot in that state. This is the Court’s order granting the writ:

The Court has ordered an expedited briefing schedule that may allow it to rule in time to preserve the integrity of the primary process.

We will see how this develops, but I am happy to acknowledge that I was wrong in thinking that the Court probably wouldn’t want to touch this case.