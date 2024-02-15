Biden on the Big Screen

Steve finds fearful symmetry to Biden in Frank Sinatra’s description of Raymond Shaw, one of the most “repulsive human beings” he had ever seen. Other movie characters might also apply to the allegedly “sharp” and “focused” 81-year-old Democrat from Delaware. Consider, for example, the take of Louise (Ruth Attaway) on Chauncey Gardiner (Peter Sellers), when she spots him on television.

No, sir. Had no brains at all. Was stuffed with rice pudding between the ears. Shortchanged by the Lord, and dumb as a jackass. Look at him now! Yes, sir, all you’ve gotta be is white in America, to get whatever you want. Gobbledy-gook!

Or how about Leonard Smalls, (Randall “Tex” Cobb) in Raising Arizona, told that the police are trying to find a kidnap victim.

Cops won’t find your boy. A cop couldn’t find his butt if it had a bell on it.

In similar style, Joe Biden has a hard time finding his way off the stage. Biden is now under fierce attack, like the Black Knight in Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

King Arthur: Look, you stupid bastard, you’ve got no arms left! Black Knight: Yes I have. King Arthur: Look! Black Knight: It’s just a flesh wound.

“Stupid bastard” may be unkind, but at this point it’s probably more accurate than “sharp,” “focused” and “on top of things.” Meanwhile, Joe’s September 1, 2022 speech, like something produced by Leni Riefenstahl, might suggest more fearful symmetry from the big screen.