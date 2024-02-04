Fires, Airstrikes, Illegals and a New Use For DEI

I was on the Outsiders on Sky News Australia last night. We talked about the arson attack on my organization’s offices, the Biden administration’s airstrikes in the Middle East, and the Democrats’ effort to drag Republicans into their border fiasco. It is a good segment:

While I was waiting to go on, I heard this riff on illegal immigration by host James Morrow. James concludes with an excellent idea for repurposing the hated initials DEI: