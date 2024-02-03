Posted on February 2, 2024 by John Hinderaker in Crime, Law Enforcement, Liberals, New York City

Incentives Matter

My friend the economist John Phelan says that the entire field of economics can be summed up in the statement that incentives matter. This is a good example. Why do illegal immigrant theft rings steal in New York, go to Florida to spend their loot, and then return to New York to steal some more?

