It Can’t Happen Here

Via InstaPundit, re today’s absurd order from rogue judge Arthur Engoron:

Between the United States and Russia, one country just arbitrarily seized the assets of an oligarch opposed to the regime, and is trying to jail him The other country is Russia — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) February 16, 2024



There are obvious differences between our regime and Russia’s, starting with the fact that the Biden Administration has not yet actually had anyone murdered. So there is that.

The Democrats do, however, intend for Donald Trump, a vastly less corrupt politician than Joe Biden, to spend the rest of his life in prison, on charges that are hardly more substantial than those that Putin brought against Alexei Navalny. Assuming that Trump loses in November.

So, while that is not the same as being murdered, and not even the same as being sentenced to hard labor in a penal colony above the Arctic Circle, the parallel between Putin’s regime and the Democrats’ is uncomfortably close.