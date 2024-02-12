More Right-Wing Domestic Terrorism

We keep hearing from the government about the grave dangers posed by right-wing domestic terrorism, but the actual threats generally seem to come from elsewhere. The most recent case in point is the shooter who attacked the Lakewood Church in Houston. Per Breitbart:

The female shooter who attacked Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church has been identified as 36-year-old Genesse Moreno, who KHOU 11 noted “previously identified as Jeffery Escalante.” KHOU 11 indicated that they discovered the references to Jeffery Escalante during a Texas Department of Public Safety Records search on Moreno.

For being such an infinitesimal slice of the population, “trans” people show up remarkably often in mass shootings. Also:

[A]uthorities revealed that “Free Palestine” was written on the weapon used in the attack.

And:

Police recovered antisemitic writings in their investigation….

A leftist, obviously. In particular, she was violently anti-police:

Update: The deceased Houston mega church shooter had “Free Palestine” on the semi-automatic rifle she used in the attack, according to federal law enforcement speaking to media. She has been named as Genesse I. Moreno and her social media shows a history of leftist politics. https://t.co/0FX2B0omPy pic.twitter.com/IjKAK80702 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 12, 2024



But, hey: keep surveilling those school board meetings. That’s where the real terrorists are.