The Associated Press refers to GOP fears of “unauthorized migrants” voting in American elections. As readers should understand, “unauthorized” is code for “illegal,” and the latest replacement for “undocumented,” which needs some explanation. At some point, all illegals must use fake or stolen documents, so “false-documented” illegals is the more accurate designation.

“Migrants” are people who come and go, working for a time then returning to place of origin. The millions now being transported into the United States are settlers, with a difference. The Biden Junta is bringing them in with no criminal background checks, vaccination records, English language ability or job skills. In other words, with none of the measures required of legal immigrants.

All the illegals want, the Biden Junta maintains, is to become brain surgeons and Supreme Court justices, and there’s not a criminal among them. For all but the willfully blind, the millions are being brought in to vote for a misanthropic sub-moron fronting for the composite character David Garrow described in Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama, who is now the front man for the globalist gang. Using the model of California, where voter fraud is standard practice, the Biden Junta is fundamentally transforming the United States of America into a settler state.

To paraphrase Assistant U.S. Attorney General James Wells (Wilford Brimley) in Absence of Malice, it ain’t legal, and by God it ain’t right. Yet many legitimate citizens are okay with it. Think that way if you want, but to paraphrase Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) in The Godfather, don’t tell me you support the rule of law. It insults my intelligence and makes me very angry.