Shrink this

President Biden has posted a Super Bowl message. The message I extract from it is slightly different than the one he is peddling. The message I get from it is that he and his handlers think we’re dumber than doornails.

We may be stupid, but you can’t clobber us in the face and pretend the other guy did it. Biden may not remember that he and his fellow Dems are the ones who ignited the worst inflation in 40 years, but this really oughta be a crime — a crime for which he has to answer regardless of his mental incompetence.

While you were Super Bowl shopping, did you notice smaller-than-usual products where the price stays the same? Folks are calling it Shrinkflation and it means companies are giving you less for every dollar you spend. I’m calling on the big consumer brands to put a stop to it. pic.twitter.com/wL1NsEh78F — President Biden (@POTUS) February 11, 2024

STEVE adds—Here’s what the Biden Administration projected inflation would be back in 2021, versus what happened: