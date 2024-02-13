The IDF visits the hospital

We haven’t heard much from President Biden about Israel’s exemplary efforts to protect civilians or perform good deeds under excruciating circumstances in the conduct of its war on Hamas. The New York Post recounts an illustrative story (the link is to the Post story by Ronny Reyes) in this editorial today. It begins with a rhetorical question: “How many more times will Hamas demonstrate its utter erasure of the distinction between soldier and civilian?” It follows up with this example:

A recent IDF operation in Gaza at the al-Amal Hospital — carried out without firing a single shot or disrupting any medical procedures — resulted in the capture of around 20 Hamas killers hiding in a building meant for healing the sick.

The Israeli forces followed up this bloodless triumph over evil by supervising the delivery of oxygen tanks to the hospital.

And the hospital’s staff reportedly aided the soldiers in their capture of the terrorists.

It’s the whole story of Israel’s justified and humane counterattack, writ small.

A cadre of Islamist murderers commits a war crime by using civilian infrastructure as camouflage, putting the lives of innocents — this is a working hospital — at risk to further their genocidal mission against the Jewish state.

Israel’s response is precise, targeted and successful, and followed up by a humanitarian gesture.