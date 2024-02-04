Lots of chatter and criticism this morning for Nikki Haley going on Saturday Night Live for the cold open last night, as it is taken as an indicator that she’s part of the hated liberal establishment, since SNL does not have good wishes for Republicans. The riposte is that Trump hosted SNL back in 2015 after he had entered the race (even doing a great Oval Office sketch about Mexico paying for the wall), but that was before SNL and the media realized Trump was a real threat to win. Take that as perhaps a sign that they don’t think Haley is a real threat to anything.

In any case Haley used the opportunity to clean up her Civil War mess, and SNL’s new Trump impersonator is pretty good. The Haley part starts at the 5 minute mark if you want to scroll ahead in this 7 minute segment:

One more from the archive worth mentioning. Hubert Humphrey is said to have claimed after the very narrow 1968 election that he lost because he didn’t go on Laugh-In (which was the precursor to SNL in many ways) and say “Sock it to me?” like Nixon did. I doubt this story is true, but nonetheless Nixon’s turn on Laugh-In was a notable pop culture moment that helped buttress the campaign to make him the “New Nixon.” Is there a New Nikki? Trikki Nikki? Well if a President Haley will keep an enemies list and burgle Democratic headquarters and other neat stuff like that then I’m for her.