Loose Ends (247)

• I don’t get it. I thought the Clinton Foundation had fixed all of the problems in Haiti. Maybe they should just bring back Voodoo economics.

• I did not have John Fetterman as a robust champion for Israel on my Bingo card:

I’m starting to believe that on this issue at least, Fetterman is a better Senator than Oz would have been.

• Apparently Middlebury, the college that allowed the assault on Charles Murray and a faculty member back in 2017, is feeling left out of the elite university anti-Semitism sweepstakes:

Middlebury Administrators Ordered Students to Remove ‘Jewish’ from Oct. 7 Attack Victims’ Vigil By Aaron Sibarium, Washington Free Beacon It was October 10, three days after Hamas had murdered 1,200 Israelis and abducted hundreds more, and Jewish students at Middlebury College were trying to organize a vigil for the victims. They reached out to Middlebury’s dean of students, Derek Doucet, with a draft poster promoting the event, which they invited administrators at the elite liberal arts school to attend. “Stand in Solidarity With the Jewish People,” the poster read. “This will be an opportunity to honor the innocent lives lost in the tragic events that have struck Israel in the past days.” It didn’t go over well. In an email to students reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon, Doucet, who has oversight of student activities, pushed to rename the vigil and strip it of references to Judaism so as to make it “as inclusive as possible.” “Some suggestions that might help are stating that this gathering is to honor ‘all the innocent lives lost,’” Doucet wrote, and including a reference to the “tragedies that have struck Israel and Gaza.” He added that calls for solidarity with Jews could trigger “unhelpful reactions.”

To adapt a new saying about the media—you may think you hate college administrators, but you don’t hate them enough.

• Nothing to see here, I’m sure:

Environmentalists Blast Offshore Wind as 69th Dead Whale in Less than Year Found Dead on Atlantic Coast In a less than 24-hour span this weekend, two more dead whales have been discovered off the northern Atlantic coast of the U.S., and pro-cetacean activists are blaming President Joe Biden’s offshore wind initiative.

I’m so old I can remember when “Save the Whales!” was a popular bumper sticker on VW Bugs, Volvos, and early-adopter Subaru drivers.

• Another reminder that even Barack Obama was better on border security and uncontrolled immigration than Biden is:

This wasn't 30 years ago. This was President Obama in 2009 on immigration. "We can't have half a million people pouring over the border…" About 7 years later these same positions were considered racist and xenophobic by Democrats. pic.twitter.com/X41Qk0Qe2x — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 11, 2024

Chaser: