In the Steinle case, look back in anger

The acquittal of Jose Ines Garcia Karate on the serious homicide charges against him in the case of Kate Steinle is enraging. It makes a mockery of the legal system. It makes a mockery of San Francisco. It makes a mockery of California. It makes a mockery of our laws. It makes a mockery of the rule of law. Heather Mac Donald has kept her wits about her sufficiently to explore several aspects of case in the excellent City Journal column “San Francisco’s shame.”

Perhaps defense attorney Francisco Ugarte best evoked the outrage of his case in his post-verdict statement. “From day one, this case was used as a means to foment hate, to foment division, to foment a program of mass deportation … and I believe today is a vindication for the rights of immigrants.” There you have it, in case you were looking for it.