Are There Any Sharks Left to Jump?

Have you you ever noticed that for today’s civil rights movement, every racial problem is the equivalent of the Edmund Pettus Bridge? Everything is Selma! And have you ever noticed that for modern environmentalists, the Cuyahoga River is burning forever? What would have happened if the Edmund Pettus Bridge had been built over the Cuyahoga River? You’d get climate change uber alles. To wit:

Jacqueline Patterson of the NAACP’s Environmental and Climate Justice Program says to achieve [Martin Luther] King’s vision, we must address climate change. Patterson: “We see climate change as a civil rights issue.” She says minority and low-income populations are disproportionately affected by global warming. For example, it’s low income residents who struggle most with pollution, food insecurity, and the lack of resources to rebuild after a disaster. But she says the vision of a beloved community can give people a goal to work towards. If they imagine the future they want, and identify the obstacles, they can then chart a pathway forward. Patterson: “Then people would be able to really start to think in terms of solutions.”

Because of course.

Low income people suffer disproportionately from every problem. If every problem is a “civil rights” problem, then nothing is. Here’s an idea: prosperity and economic growth. What a concept. By the way, I wonder if anyone at the NAACP noted on Monday that black unemployment is at a historic low. That damn Trump.

Speaking of which, this from Jesse Jackson in 1999:

“I now want to bring forth a friend. He is deceptive in that his social style is of such, one can miss his seriousness and his commitment to success, which is beyond argument. When we opened this Wall Street project and we talked about it, he gave us space at 40 Wall Street, which was to make a statement about our having a presence there. And beyond that, in terms of reaching out, and being inclusive, he’s done that too.”

Jackson was speaking about . . . Donald Trump. More:

“Donald J. Trump received an ovation when he announced that he would donate office space to Mr. Jackson’s civil rights group, the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, in 40 Wall Street, a 72-story building he is renovating,” the New York Times reported around that time. The paper also noted that Trump and Jackson were “good friends.”

Good thing sharks are not endangered. Oh, wait. . .