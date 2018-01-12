Is the Washington Post Part of the Far Left?

We may have been the first to expose the Democracy Alliance, back in 2014. The Democracy Alliance is a shadowy group of far-left money men who organize their efforts to try to radically transform American society through left-wing organizations of various kinds. The Democracy Alliance rates such groups and encourages its far-left donors to support those who rate the highest, and it attempts to coordinate the efforts to transform America that are carried out by elements of the far left.

Last November, Paul commented on the fact that a Washington Post reporter, Janell Ross–her beat is “race”–spoke at a secret Democracy Alliance conclave earlier that month:

The panel Ross appeared on addressed the topic of “getting the economic narrative right” in future elections. Less race mongering of the kind Ross specializes in would be one idea. However, the Democracy Alliance agenda suggests that the panel didn’t want to go there: Progressives were knocked flat in 2016, but in our scramble to understand and react to what happened, we run the risk of forcing ourselves into false divides. We risk losing focus on the deep systemic flaws in our economic and social frameworks that leave vast numbers of Americans vulnerable and insecure. As noted, Ross did not notify the Post that she would be participating in a partisan event. The paper didn’t know she had attended until the Free Beacon informed it. A spokesman says Ross has been “reminded” that the paper “discourages” involvement in events that may be “perceived as partisan.”

That was two months ago. Now, the other shoe has dropped; the Post has quietly fired Ms. Ross:

The Washington Post has placed national reporter Janell Ross on leave after she was exposed giving a strategy briefing at a secret strategy conference for left-wing donors, politicians and activists in November, according to a new report. Ross was a featured speaker a conference funded by Democracy Alliance, a network of left-wing donors aligned with billionaire financier George Soros. Ross’s role at the conference, which was closed to reporters, was only revealed when the Washington Free Beacon obtained a copy of the conference agenda. She did not notify her employers before speaking at the left-wing summit, where she briefed attendees on “getting the economic narrative right” in future elections. Nearly two months later, Ross has been placed on leave for secretly briefing the left-wing conference, CNN reports. Ross is not expected to return to the paper, according to the CNN report. A spokesperson for the Post declined The Daily Caller’s request for comment.

The Democracy Alliance seeks to lead the “resistance” to President Trump’s common-sense policies, and the Washington Post has placed itself squarely in the ranks of the “resistance.” (When a Democrat is president, resistance is called “obstructionism.”) So why has the Post, in effect, quietly fired Ross a couple of months after her offense? Call me cynical, but I think the Post wants its employees to conduct their activities on behalf of the Democratic Party under a cloak of deniability. Ms. Ross wasn’t wrong to think that advising the far left on how to shape its “narratives” in ways that would sync with the Washington Post was what her bosses wanted. But she got caught when the Democracy Alliance agenda leaked to the Free Beacon, and therefore she had to go.

The Left has its faults, but you have to give them credit for ruthlessness.