Jimmy Kimmel Strikes Out

Jimmy Kimmel is the host of one of the late-night talk shows. I’m not sure which one, as I never watch any of them. As I understand it, they do nothing but bash President Trump and are viewed only by cultists. Kimmel announced that his special guest tonight, as a counterpoint to the president’s State of the Union speech, would be a former porn performer stage-named Stormy Daniels. Ha Ha, that will really show the president! Right?

I wouldn’t have thought so, but things took a turn for the worse for Mr. Kimmel a little while ago when Ms. Daniels issued her “Official Statement” on tabloid claims that she had an affair with Donald Trump more than a decade ago:

To Whom It May Concern: Over the past few weeks I have been asked countless times to comment on reports of an alleged sexual relationship I had with Donald Trump many, many, many years ago. The fact of the matter is that each party to this alleged affair denied its existence in 2006, 2011, 2016, 2017 and now again in 2018. I am not denying this affair because I was paid “hush money” as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened. I will have no further comment on this matter. Please feel free to check me out on Instagram at @thestormydaniels.

Good luck with your interview, Jimmy!