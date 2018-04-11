What is the FBI hiding? (4)

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes has sought an unredacted copy of the Electronic Communication (“EC,” in intelligence jargon) that opened the counterintelligence investigation leading to surveillance of the Trump campaign and culminating in the Mueller project. The document has been under subpoena for months. In previous parts of this series — part 1, part 2, and part 3 — I have posted correspondence and comments bearing on the FBI’s failure to produce the document. While declining to produce the document, the FBI has not even directly stated its refusal or its rationale.

In part 2 I posted the April 6 letter from Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd to Rep. Nunes. I inferred from Boyd’s letter that the FBI was continuing to produce the EC. This refusal, it should be noted, was premised on no expressly stated reason. The letter is an audacious document.

Rep. Nunes is not amused. Interviewed by Laura Ingraham last night, Nunes threatened Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray with contempt and impeachment. I have posted video of the entire segment below. Eight minutes long, it brings the story up to date and raises a question: what is going on here?

Quotable quote: “I can tell you this. We are going to get the document.”