The other summit

The New York Post brings a keen nose for news, a deep knowledge of popular culture and a devilish sense of humor to what looks like it might be the front page of tomorrow’s paper (?) that has somehow mysteriously materialized on the Drudge Report. Drudge links to the Post story by Marisa Schultz and Nikki Schwab on the Post’s Page Six section. It’s surely not the biggest news of the day. Whatever it is, however, the page made me laugh out loud and pause to reflect that it’s good livin’ in the USA (though it will be less good if Kim K.’s public policy preferences become law).
