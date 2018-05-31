Posted on May 31, 2018 by John Hinderaker in Crime, Donald Trump

Trump to Pardon D’Souza

Good news: President Trump has announced, via Twitter, that he will pardon Dinesh D’Souza, who was convicted of a campaign finance violation in a blatant case of selective prosecution by a partisan U.S. attorney:

D’Souza was not only convicted, he actually went to jail. Meanwhile, no effort has been made to investigate, let alone prosecute, the massive campaign violations that the Obama presidential campaign engaged in, which we documented here repeatedly.

