Trump on the Move

Well whaddyaknow? Trump’s approval rating is starting to climb. And what do people like best about Trump right now? His meetings with Chuck and Nancy. From the latest Wall Street Journal/NBC Poll:

President Donald Trump’s deal with congressional Democrats to keep the government funded and provide hurricane relief is drawing strong support from across the political spectrum, a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll has found. The poll found 71% of adults in the U.S. approved and 8% disapproved of Mr. Trump bypassing GOP leaders to strike a short-term spending deal with Congress’s Democratic leaders, Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York and Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California. Meanwhile, the GOP president’s job approval rating edged up for the first time since the spring, rising 3 percentage points to 43%. . . Cooperating with Mrs. Pelosi and Mr. Schumer seems to have paid dividends for Mr. Trump.

The man knows box office. Just think of how this is going to drive the “resistance” left out of its mind. Chuck and Nancy are “normalizing” Trump. He can’t be “literally Hitler” if Chuck and Nancy keep smiling on the couch and announcing the framework of deals.

Meanwhile, bad news for congressional GOP leadership:

Nearly six in ten registered Republicans are dissatisfied with the work of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R., Wis.) to achieve the party’s legislative priorities. . . Bill McInturff, the GOP pollster who conducted the survey with Democratic pollster Fred Yang, said those findings illustrate the toll on GOP leaders of a president who has blamed them publicly for failing to deliver on key legislative promises, including repeal of the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.

So the person inexperienced in the ways of Washington is suddenly running circles around everyone.

And then there’s this extra ray of light:

Mrs. Pelosi engenders an even higher level of negative feelings than either GOP leader, but she retains more support within her party than Messrs. McConnell and Ryan do in theirs. Some 43% view Mrs. Pelosi in an unfavorable light, including 17% of Democrats.

This means Democrats won’t dump her, and she’ll remain an albatross around the neck of the party next year. Fun times!

Bonus numbers on single-payer health care:

With U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont bringing his universal health-care plan to the fore last week, the poll found that people are evenly split over a “single payer” health-care system in which people would get insurance from a government plan financed by taxes. Some 47% said they favored a single-payer system, while 46% opposed such a plan.

“Evenly split” means the idea is a certain political loser, since a serious attack hasn’t begun. Please please run on single-payer in 2020!