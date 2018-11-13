Meet Ilhan Omar

I tried to bring the anti-Israel/anti-Semitic views of Minnesota Fifth District Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar to the attention of Power Line readers in several posts. And that’s not all! I also tried to bring them to the attention of Weekly Standard readers in “The anti-Israel seat,” to the attention of City Journal readers in “A question for Democrats” and to the attention of the editor of the Star Tribune in my email correspondence with Rene Sanchez, the editor of the paper.

Interest in the issue among Fifth District voters was intense. A packed house filled with many Jewish voters turned out to hear Omar and her competitors for the nomination at the DFL candidates’ forum held at Temple Beth El in St. Louis Park on August 6, the week before the August 14 DFL primary. I covered it here (August 7) and followed up here (August 8).

In the August 7 post I noted Omar’s obfuscation of her vocal support of the anti-Israel BDS movement at the forum. In the August 8 post I included the video of her obfuscatory response at the forum.

Now David Harsanyi takes up the issue in the New York Post column “Here’s the anti-Semitism the media doesn’t want to talk about.” And here is the sequel that may come as a surprise for voters who get their news from the Star Tribune: “With With Election Now Over, Ilhan Omar Voices BDS Support.”

Well, Omar voiced her support for the BDS movement before the election too. The Star Tribune just kept it a deep secret. It is good to have David Harsanyi on the case in the New York Post. We need help.