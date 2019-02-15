Star Tribune owner Glen Taylor also owns the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves franchise. He recently fired Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau in his third season at the helm. “We would like to thank Tom for his efforts and wish him all the best,” Timberwolves owner Taylor said in a statement. “These decisions are never easy to make, but we felt them necessary to move our organization forward.”

The Star Tribune is Ilhan Omar’s hometown newspaper and there is much local interest in her doings. If you get your news from the Star Tribune, however, you’re missing out big time. The Star Tribune makes the Timberwolves look like world beaters. Its performance is pitiful, yet Mr. Taylor stands idly by his editors. What will it take to prompt Mr. Taylor to move the Star Tribune forward?

The paper has not yet gotten around to covering Omar’s revealing embarrassment of herself this week — I mean the one involving her interrogation of Trump administration Venezuela Special Envoy Elliott Abrams. In that exchange one could see that Omar embodies the unholy alliance between radical Islam and the American Left. By contrast with the Star Tribune, Bloomberg foreign affairs columnist Eli Lake took note of Omar’s performance (tweet below).