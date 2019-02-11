The apology this time (2)

Her “apology” notwithstanding, Ilhan Omar is sticking with it. See her tweet below along with the thread she has retweeted by Ady Barkan (who is dying of ALS). As one might infer from a reading of Onar’s “apology” by itself, Omar’s animus abides. Omar’s hatred is real. The “apology” is empty words. It is a study in vacuity.
.@AdyBarkan your courage can’t be matched. I am often in tears thinking about how you won’t be with us in this fight and how I am going to miss your presence and courage. In solidarity my friend, in solidarity ✊🏽 https://t.co/wt5YAHA2rR
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 11, 2019