Posted on February 11, 2019 by Scott Johnson in Anti-Semitism, Democrats, Israel, Minnesota

The apology this time (2)

Her “apology” notwithstanding, Ilhan Omar is sticking with it. See her tweet below along with the thread she has retweeted by Ady Barkan (who is dying of ALS). As one might infer from a reading of Onar’s “apology” by itself, Omar’s animus abides. Omar’s hatred is real. The “apology” is empty words. It is a study in vacuity.

Responses

