Star Parker is an author, commentator and activist. She runs Urban CURE, which seeks to “[b]uild awareness that a conservative agenda of traditional values, limited government and free markets is of the greatest marginal benefit to low-income Americans.” Last Friday, Star was in St. Paul to host a CURE gathering primarily for black Twin Cities pastors. The event included two panels; I was part of the first one, which was on “the Israel question.” I suppose it goes without saying that as a scripture-based organization, Urban CURE is strongly pro-Israel.

The proceedings encompassed two-plus hours. You can watch the whole thing on Facebook. I extracted the audio of my presentation, which is ten minutes long and begins by asking, why is there suddenly an “Israel question”? I find the answer in the growing anti-Semitism of the progressive Left, as manifested by Ilhan Omar and others.

Alpha News reported on the event here.