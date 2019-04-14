Speaking of “false”

In a staff report on Minnesota Fifth District Rep. Ilhan Omar’s appearance on Stephen Colbert’s late-night show last week, the Star Tribune refers parenthetically to “a false accusation that she had married her own brother[.]” The Star Tribune has published a few stories on Omar’s tangled marital history. None of them resolve the issues implicit in her marriage to husband number 2.

Earlier this year one Bethania Palmer of Snopes took a look at the question whether husband number 2 was Omar’s brother. I responded to Palmer’s question regarding evidence as follows:

I cite some of it in the City Journal column [i.e., “The curious case of Ilhan Omar”]. See Preya Samsundar’s several articles at Alpha News and David Steinberg’s four 2018 columns for PJ Media. Steinberg’s four 2018 columns are full of additional evidence supporting the proposition that Ahmed Nur Said Elmi (husband number 2) is her brother. In addition, I continue to draw adverse inferences from what I interpret to be Omar’s guilty behavior. She behaves as if she has something to hide. See my March 21 post “The curious case of Ilhan Omar revisited.”. To all this I would add (1) Omar’s refusal to respond to AP reporter Amy Forliti last year when she revisited the controversy in the article cited at the end of your item [see my post “Ilhan Omar’s ‘disgusting lies'”; and (2) Omar’s queer behavior with Star Tribune reporter Steve Montemayor during the campaign (in connection with the article cited at the end of your item). She showed Montemayor a copy of her immigration documents on her cell phone but would not let him make copies or jot down the names. I emailed Montemayor to confirm her refusal to let him take down names. She is hiding something. I have also met with a confidential Somali source who confirms my reporting based on his acquaintance with the family members. He gave me copies of Facebook photos now removed of her brothers in London. I believe that one of Preya’s Alpha News 2016 articles has the photos and a lot of other related social media information.

Now readers who get their news from the Star Tribune might be mystified by my reference to David Steinberg’s four columns for PJ Media on this issue. They are accessible here (August 12), here (October 23), here (October 30), and here (November 5).

I rated the Snopes examination of Omar’s marriage to husband number 2 Four Flems. Yet even Snopes rated the question “Unproven.” Now the Star Tribune states flatly that it is false. Where and when and on what basis was that determination made, either by the Star Tribune staff or others?

I will follow up with the Star Tribune this week. I think we may be in a Gaslight situation with the paper. We shall see what they have to say.