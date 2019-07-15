Posted on July 15, 2019 by John Hinderaker in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrats, Donald Trump, Ilhan Omar, Lindsey Graham

Trump Picks Up the Cudgels Again

This morning, President Trump returned to his scrap with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and their “Squad.” In a series of tweets, he mostly quoted Lindsay Graham. Notably, he did not return to his ill-advised theme that the Congresswomen should go back to the countries they came from–ill-advised, to say the least, because all but one are native Americans. Here are the tweets:


Trump quotes without comment that portion of Senator Graham’s remarks where Graham implicitly rebuked the president for yesterday’s “go back where you came from” theme:

…we don’t need to know anything about them personally, talk about their policies. I think they are American citizens who are duly elected that are running on an agenda that is disgusting, that the American people will reject….

I am pretty much with Lindsay Graham on this one. There aren’t many bad things one can say about AOC, Ilhan Omar et al. that I wouldn’t subscribe to, as long as one sticks to the facts.

Some would say that Graham went overboard when he referred to the radical Democrats as “a bunch of Communists,” on the ground that a socialist is not the same thing as a Communist. I am not offended by Graham’s use of that term, however. I think when people like the radical Congresswomen and Bernie Sanders use the phrase “democratic socialist” to describe their views, they basically mean Communism that is imposed via elections rather than armed rebellion. If there is any limit they would impose on government power, I haven’t seen it–certainly not in the Green New Deal.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line