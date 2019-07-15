Trump Picks Up the Cudgels Again

This morning, President Trump returned to his scrap with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and their “Squad.” In a series of tweets, he mostly quoted Lindsay Graham. Notably, he did not return to his ill-advised theme that the Congresswomen should go back to the countries they came from–ill-advised, to say the least, because all but one are native Americans. Here are the tweets:

When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said. So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

If Democrats want to unite around the foul language & racist hatred spewed from the mouths and actions of these very unpopular & unrepresentative Congresswomen, it will be interesting to see how it plays out. I can tell you that they have made Israel feel abandoned by the U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

“We all know that AOC and this crowd are a bunch of Communists, they hate Israel, they hate our own Country, they’re calling the guards along our Border (the Border Patrol Agents) Concentration Camp Guards, they accuse people who support Israel as doing it for the Benjamin’s,…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

….they are Anti-Semitic, they are Anti-America, we don’t need to know anything about them personally, talk about their policies. I think they are American citizens who are duly elected that are running on an agenda that is disgusting, that the American people will reject…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

….What does it mean for America to have free Healthcare for Illegal Immigrants, no criminalization of coming into our Country – See how that works for controlling Immigration! They talk about Israel like they’re a bunch of thugs, not victims of the entire region. They wanted… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

…..to impeach President Trump on DAY ONE. Make them the face of the future of the Democrat Party, you will destroy the Democrat Party. Their policies will destroy our Country!” @LindseyGrahamSC Need I say more? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019



Trump quotes without comment that portion of Senator Graham’s remarks where Graham implicitly rebuked the president for yesterday’s “go back where you came from” theme:

…we don’t need to know anything about them personally, talk about their policies. I think they are American citizens who are duly elected that are running on an agenda that is disgusting, that the American people will reject….

I am pretty much with Lindsay Graham on this one. There aren’t many bad things one can say about AOC, Ilhan Omar et al. that I wouldn’t subscribe to, as long as one sticks to the facts.

Some would say that Graham went overboard when he referred to the radical Democrats as “a bunch of Communists,” on the ground that a socialist is not the same thing as a Communist. I am not offended by Graham’s use of that term, however. I think when people like the radical Congresswomen and Bernie Sanders use the phrase “democratic socialist” to describe their views, they basically mean Communism that is imposed via elections rather than armed rebellion. If there is any limit they would impose on government power, I haven’t seen it–certainly not in the Green New Deal.